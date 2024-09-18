2 dead in road crash while returning after Ganesh idol immersion in UP's Baghpat

Baghpat (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) Two young men died and one more was injured in a road accident involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trolley ferrying people after a Ganesh idol immersion, police said on Wednesday.

Circle Officer (Crime and Traffic) Vijay Chaudhary said the accident occurred around 10:30 pm on Tuesday near the electricity house at Sarai Mor in the Badaut police station area.

"The collision resulted in three individuals sustaining injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, two of them, identified as Deepu (18) and Abhishek (20), succumbed to the injuries during treatment," Chaudhary said.

The other injured person remains under observation at Aastha Hospital, he added.

Police said the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

The driver of the pickup truck has been detained and the vehicle into custody, police said, adding that a case was being registered against the driver.