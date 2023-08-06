2 dead in wall collapse incident following heavy rain in Uttarakhand

New Tehri (Uttarakhand), Aug 6 (PTI) Two children died and their grandfather was injured after a wall of their house collapsed on them while they were asleep in the early hours of Sunday following heavy rainfall in a village here, police said.

Local Chamba police station SHO L S Butola said the incident took place around 2 am in Maroda village of Dhanaulti tehsil.

He said the wall collapsed on Paveen Das' kids Sneha (12) and Ranveer (10).

The official said police and administration teams reached the spot, pulled the children out of the debris and rushed them to a nearby primary health centre, where doctors declared them brought dead.

The children's grandfather Premdas (60) suffered a minor leg injury in the incident, police added. PTI DPT IJT IJT