2 dead, one injured after being hit by car in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) Two elderly people out on a walk died on Thursday morning after being hit by a car here while one of their friends suffered severe injuries, police said.

They said it happened in Jalalabad town on the Bareilly-Etawah road.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh S said Ramkishan (77) and Vinod Kumar (70) died on the spot while Ram Rakshapal was injured.

Rakshapal has been hospitalised, he said.

The car was seized and its driver was arrested, police said, adding that the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR CDN IJT IJT