2 dead, seven injured in head-on collision between two cars in UP

Gonda (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) A 28-year-old man and his sister-in-law died while seven people were injured on Monday evening in a head-on collision between two cars here, police said.

They said one of the cars went up in flames after the crash near Benduli village in the Itiyathok police station area of the district.

Local SHO Pradeep Kumar Shukla said Amit Kumar Shukla (28), his wife Lakshmi Shukla (27), his son Vinayak Shukla (3) and his sister-in-law Priyanka Tiwari (25) were travelling in one of the cars.

Amit Kumar Shukla of Balrampur district died on the spot and Tiwari succumbed to injuries later during treatment at a hospital, the SHO said.

The two other occupants of the car are hospitalised, he added.

There were five occupants in the other car and all of them were injured, the SHO said, and identified them as Ali Mulla (28), Alimunnisha (32), Hina Khan (14), Nazia (17) and Armaan (8), of residents of Gonda.

Officials said the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR NAV IJT IJT