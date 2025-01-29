2 dead, several feared trapped as three-storey building collapses in Rajasthan's Kota

Jaipur, Feb 7 (PTI) At least two people were killed and several others feared trapped when a three-storey building collapsed in Rajasthan's Kota on Saturday night, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Talwandi area, where a restaurant was operating in the building. Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Calling it a "major accident", Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Madan Dilawar said, "There is information of two deaths so far, and nine people were hospitalised. Four of them are still in the hospital, while around four have either shifted to a private hospital or gone home." The cause of the collapse is being investigated, and a rescue operation is underway, he added.

According to initial information, some customers and employees were present in the restaurant at the time of the collapse.

Local MLA Sandeep Sharma, who reached the spot soon after the incident, said the building collapsed suddenly and there was a possibility that more people were trapped under the debris.

"Rescue operations are underway and some people have been pulled out," he said.

Earlier, District Collector Piyush Samaria told reporters that teams were deployed immediately after the collapse.

"We received information about the building collapse, and rescue operations were started without delay. Five people have been rescued and shifted to the hospital so far. At this stage, it is not possible to confirm how many people are still trapped," he said. PTI AG RHL RHL