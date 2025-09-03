2 Delhi cops booked for extortion, harassment after vigilance probe

New Delhi: Two Delhi Police personnel have been booked for alleged extortion, bribery and harassment following a vigilance inquiry into a complaint received against them, an official said on Wednesday.

The two accused were posted as sub-inspector and constable at Cyber Police Station (West), Hari Nagar, he said.

According to the complaint filed against them by a woman, the officers allegedly demanded Rs 2.5 lakh after threatening to arrest her husband in a case registered against him. The complainant added that her husband was forced to take loans and pay Rs 1 lakh initially and another Rs 1.5 lakh later, the official said.

The complainant also accused the constable of making sexual advances and repeatedly harassing her in private, while allegedly threatening to falsely implicate the family in additional cases if they did not comply, the official said.

He added that the complainant submitted audio and video recordings as evidence of the alleged misconduct.

Following a preliminary enquiry, the vigilance bureau found a prima facie offence under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Based on this, a case was registered at the Vigilance Police Station, the official said.