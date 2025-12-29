2 Delhi govt officials suspended over serious allegations of corruption

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) A sub-registrar and a tehsildar of Kapashera and Mehrauli sub-divisions respectively have been suspended on the instructions of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta after "persistent complaints and serious allegations of corruption" were received against them.

The government, under its zero-tolerance policy against corruption, has also cancelled the licence of a deed writer in Kapashera, said a statement from the Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"On the instructions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the sub-registrar of Kapashera and the Tehsildar of Mehrauli have been suspended with immediate effect," said the statement.

The chief minister said in the statement that the policy of the Delhi government is absolutely clear that there will be zero tolerance towards corruption at any level.

She said that officers who are directly connected with public service are expected to perform their duties with honesty, sensitivity and accountability. If any officer is found negligent or involved in corruption, they have no right to continue in service.

The action serves as an example that if complaints of corruption against any department or officer arise in the future, the government will take strict action without any pressure or discrimination, said the chief minister.

She cautioned officials that only those who perform their duties with honesty and a spirit of public service will be allowed to work in the Delhi government. PTI VIT KSS KSS