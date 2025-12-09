2 delivery agents among 3 arrested for drug trafficking in Dehradun

Dehradun, Dec 9 (PTI) Dehradun police has arrested three people, including two delivery executives of an e-commerce company, for allegedly trafficking narcotics here under the guise of delivering household goods, officials said on Tuesday.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said 31.94 grams of smack and 158 grams of charas were recovered from the accused. The smack is said to be worth approximately Rs 9 lakh.

He said that the accused were arrested with the contraband during checking at different locations in the Raiwala area on Monday night.

The SSP said that the accused have been identified as Fuzail (20) and Wasim (21), residents of Patel Nagar, Dehradun, and Ajay alias Monu (22), a resident of Jind, Haryana.

While 13.30 grams and 18.64 grams of smack were recovered from Fuzail and Wasim, respectively, 158 grams of charas was seized from Ajay's possession.

The SSP said that a case has been registered against all three accused at Raiwala Police Station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. PTI DPT MPL AMJ AMJ