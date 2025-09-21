2 detained in Manipur over ambush on Assam Rifles' convoy

Imphal, Sep 20 (PTI) Two persons were detained on Saturday in connection with the ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy, which claimed the lives of two personnel, police said.

A van, suspected to have been used in the attack in Nambol Sabal Leikai area on Friday evening, has also been recovered, they said.

Two jawans of the Assam Rifles were killed and five others injured when a group of armed men ambushed a vehicle of the paramilitary force.

"... Security forces carried out a massive operation in Shantipur and Ishok areas... Two persons were detained for further verification," the Manipur Police said in a statement late on Saturday.

The silver-blue coloured van was found at Mutum Yangbi in Imphal West district, around 10 km from the ambush site, police said.

"As per preliminary investigation, multiple owners of the said vehicle have been identified, and efforts are still on to uncover more details," the statement added. PTI CORR RBT