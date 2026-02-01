2 devotees killed after bus rams into them on Delhi-Dehradun highway in Meerut

Meerut (UP), Feb 1 (PTI) Two devotees were killed and a woman was injured after a speeding Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus allegedly hit them on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway here on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident occurred around 7.30 am near Shiv Dhaba in Dadri village under the Daurala police station area, when the three were on a foot pilgrimage to Nangli Teerth, a religious site in the district, they added.

The victim, Hariom (42), a resident of the Old Shivpuri locality in Khatauli, was walking along with his wife, Sarita, and neighbour Sarla (59), when a roadways bus coming from the Dehradun side allegedly lost control and rammed into the trio before speeding away from the scene.

The impact of the collision was so severe that Hariom and Sarla died on the spot, while Sarita sustained serious injuries, police said.

The accident caused panic among locals and led to congestion on the busy highway.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot, restored traffic movement, and rushed Sarita to the hospital.

Daurala Station House Officer Suman Kumar Singh said that doctors declared Hariom and Sarla dead on arrival at the hospital, while Sarita is undergoing treatment.

The families of the deceased have been informed, and no formal complaint has been received so far, police said, adding that CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the bus and trace the absconding driver.