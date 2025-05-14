2 die, 14 injured in Odisha road accident

Bhubaneswar, May 14 (PTI) Two women died and 14 others were injured after an auto-rickshaw overturned in Odisha’s Ganjam district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Bhetnai-Badakholi road in Kotinada area when 20 people on board the vehicle were returning after attending a religious event on Tuesday night, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Gayatri Gouda (25) and Sarojini Sahu (50), residents of Bhetnai village.

Out of the injured, seven were referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur, and their condition is stated to be critical, a police officer said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway, he added. PTI BBM RBT