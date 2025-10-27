2 die, 4 injured as trucks collide on expressway in UP

Etawah (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) Two people died and four were injured when a container truck collided with another truck during a bid to overtake on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here on Monday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Virendra Kumar (50), a resident of Azamgarh district, and Mohammad Shaheen (45), a resident of Mathura district, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Etawah, Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said the driver of the container truck lost control of the vehicle while trying to overtake another truck, causing the two to collide.

Due to the collision, the cabin of the container truck was badly damaged and its occupants were trapped inside. After being informed by passersby, police and Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) personnel rescued those trapped and took the injured to Saifai Medical College, he said.

While Virendra Kumar and Mohammad Shaheen were declared dead by doctors, four of the injured are undergoing treatment. Their condition is stated to be critical, the SSP said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.