2 die after consuming 'illicit liquor' in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district; probe ordered

Janjgir-Champa (Chhattisgarh), Sep 16 (PTI) Two men died after allegedly consuming illicit liquor in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, leading the administration to order a probe, police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Vijay Pandey has constituted a nine-member team headed by Sub- Divisional Officer of Police (Champa) Yadumani Sidar to probe the incident, they said.

The incident took place in Karhi village under Birra police station limits on Monday and the deceased were identified as Suraj Yadav (30) and Manoj Kashyap (38), an official said.

As per preliminary information, on Monday morning, the duo consumed liquor procured from a person who illegally sells alcohol in the village and later fell unconscious, he said.

Their family members shifted them to a private hospital in neighbouring Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district where they died during treatment, he informed.

The exact cause of the death will be known only after receiving their post-mortem reports, stated the official, adding an investigation was underway.

The police team constituted to probe the matter has been asked to submit a progress report within five days, he stated. PTI COR TKP RSY