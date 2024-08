Baripada (Odisha), Aug 17 (PTI) Two persons, including a woman, died in a lightning strike while working in a paddy field in Mayurbhanj district, police said.

The incident took place at Singarpura village in the district.

The deceased have been identified as Lachhman Murmu (45) and Sakar Murmu (40), they said.

"We have registered an unnatural death case," said Tapan Pradhan, Inspector-in-Charge of Baisinga police station.