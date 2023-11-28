2 die in road accident in UP's Ballia while returning from wedding

Ballia (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) Two men returning from a wedding were killed on NH 31 near Rudrapur Gaighat when an unknown vehicle hit their motorcycle, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 2.30 am on Monday when Manoj Verma, 40, and Jitendra Verma, 35, were on their way to their village, Devkali, from Chakia-Jamalpur village.

Their bodies were sent for post mortem, said Haldi Police Station SHO Sunil Kumar Singh.

A case has been registered against the unknown driver at the complaint of Verma's brother, he said.