2 die in wall collapse in UP's Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Apr 21 (PTI) Two men were killed when a wall collapsed on a wedding tent here in Bhasuda village, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place Saturday night when people were eating food at the wedding venue, Bisalpur SHO Ashok Pal said.

Two men, Mahavir, 25, and Chandraveer, 30, succumbed during treatment.

Eight more, Mango Devi, Chhedilal, Hiralal, Guddu, Ashok, Harnandan, Shreyas and Ram Charan, are still under care.

Police are probing the matter.