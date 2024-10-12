2 die of electrocution, 3 wounded during idol immersion in UP

Pratapgarh (UP), Oct 12 (PTI) Two people died of electrocution and three got injured during idol immersion here on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred in Shivgarh Turi village, 60 kilometres from the district headquarters, when a group of five people came into contact with a high-tension wire.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Rai said, "Ranjit Kumar (36) and Arun Kumar Singh (46) were declared dead at a hospital, while the remaining three injured individuals are undergoing treatment." Police have taken the bodies of the deceased into custody for a post-mortem examination. PTI COR CDN CDN VN VN