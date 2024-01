2 die of suffocation as they fall asleep after lighting fire in room

Hisar, Jan 7 (PTI) Two men were suspected to have died of asphyxiation as they fell asleep at night after lighting a fire in a room to beat the cold, police said here on Sunday.

The incident took place last night in the Railway Colony near Hisar Cantonment. The duo fell asleep after lighting a fire in their room at night to protect themselves from the cold, and were found dead on Sunday morning, police said.

According to police, due to the room being completely closed and the fire burning, both of them suffocated to death.

The deceased have been identified as Tavrez Mohammad (31) and Shiv Dhani (29). Both were residents of Uttar Pradesh and worked as crane operators at the Satrod railway station.

The Sadar police took possession of the bodies and sent them to the civil hospital for postmortem.