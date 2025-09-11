2 doctors attacked with iron rod, sharp weapons inside govt medical college in Arunachal

Itanagar, Sep 11 (PTI) Two doctors were allegedly attacked with iron rods and sharp weapons at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) near here by a 28-year-old man on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in the morning in the ENT ward of the state’s lone medical college, they said.

The attacker has been arrested following a complaint by Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Dukhum Raina at Naharlagun Police Station, an officer said.

The assailant was reportedly unhappy with the treatment administered to a patient known to him, police said, adding, an investigation is underway.

He allegedly struck Dr Arvind Pusha, senior resident of the paediatric department, from behind with an iron rod before repeatedly punching and kicking him in the stomach and head, the officer said, quoting eyewitnesses.

When Dr Tam Tariang, another senior resident, attempted to intervene, the attacker turned to him with a sharp weapon, inflicting grievous injuries, he said.

On-duty nurses raised an alarm, forcing the attacker to flee the ward amid panic among patients and staff.

The injured doctors are undergoing treatment at the medical facility.

Condemning the attack, Arunachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge met the TRIHMS Medical Association, and assured strong measures to safeguard doctors and healthcare staff.

“Such acts of violence against those who serve in good faith cannot be tolerated,” Wahge told reporters.

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) also decried the attack, describing it as a “barbaric and inhuman” act that undermines the health rights of people of the state.

In a statement, the party said the incident has shaken the morale of the medical fraternity, and exposed the “abject failure” of the BJP-led state government to ensure safety and security in hospitals. PTI UPL RBT