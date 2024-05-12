2 doctors of private hospital arrested over fake NOC for organ transplant in Jaipur

Jaipur, May 11 (PTI) Two doctors of a private hospital in Jaipur have been arrested in connection with fake NOC for organ transplant case.

Police said that nephrologist of the Fortis Hospital, Jaipur Dr Jitendra Goswami and urologist Dr Sandeep Gupta have been arrested under sections 419, 420, 471, 370, 120-B of IPC.

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday relieved Dr Rajeev Bagrahatta, Principal of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College and Dr Achal Sharma, Superintendent of the SMS Hospital, from their posts with immediate effect in the case of fake no objection certificate (NOC) for organ transplant.

Along with this, Dr Sudhir Bhandari was removed from the post of Chairman of the Steering Committee constituted for the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTO) with immediate effect. Bhandari also resigned from the post of Vice Chancellor of the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) on Thursday.

On April 1, an Anti-corruption Bureau team had arrested three people for taking bribe in lieu of issuing No Objection Certificate (NOC) in connection with organ transplant. It is alleged that these accused were issuing fake NOC by taking money. After this, action was taken against some private hospitals of Jaipur. PTI SDA MNK MNK