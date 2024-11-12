2 drivers killed in freak accident on Airport road in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (PTI) Drivers of a truck and a car were killed in a freak accident on Airport road here, police said on Tuesday.

The concrete mixer truck hit the car -- a sports utility vehicle (SUV) -- following which the drivers of the two vehicles got down and engaged in a verbal altercation over the minor mishap on Monday night.

In the meantime, a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus heading towards the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from Rajarajeshwari Nagar rammed into the stationary truck on the right side of a flyover, and ran over the two drivers. The truck driver Kuldip Kumar (42) died on the spot while the car driver Jagadish (40) succumbed to injuries at a hospital, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered at Yelahanka traffic police station and further investigation is underway, he said.

In a statement, the BMTC said as the bus was approaching the GKVK (Gandhi Krishi Vigyana Kendra) flyover on the airport road, it encountered the previously crashed vehicles parked "dangerously and in an unscientific manner", with their drivers engaged in a verbal altercation.

"At this moment, the Volvo bus driver, unable to react in time due to low visibility in the dark in the downhill road of the flyover, could not avoid the collision, resulting in a chain accident," it said.

The bus driver, Puttaswamy sustained minor injuries, and the only passenger travelling in the bus escaped unhurt, the BMTC said. PTI AMP RS RS