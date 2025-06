Hazaribag, Jun 4 (PTI) Two people drowned in the Ghagra dam in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag while trying to take a selfie, police said on Wednesday.

The men, in their mid-20s, slipped while reportedly trying to click pictures, fell and drowned in the dam near Keredari area on Tuesday, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Ashish Paswan and Vishal.

The bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem examination, police added.