2 drown in river in Cuttack while getting soil for making Ganesh idol

Bhubaneswar, Aug 12 (PTI) Two youths drowned in the Kathajodi river in Odisha's Cuttack on Tuesday, police said.

A group of young men, all aged 19 or 20, went to the river bank in Purighat police station to get soil for making idols of Lord Ganesh, they said.

During that time, two of them were swept away by the strong currents of the river.

On being informed, fire services personnel rushed to the spot and rescued both of them in an unconscious state.

The two men were taken to the SCB Medical College and Hospital, where a doctor declared them dead, police said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations, they said. PTI BBM BBM SOM