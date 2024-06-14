2 drown in river in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Chaibasa, Jun 14 (PTI) Two persons drowned in a river in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Friday, police said.

Anex Kujur, 10, and his friend Aron Kujur, 13, were drowning while bathing in the Koel river. On seeing this, Anex's father Rajesh Ranjan Kujur, an Army veteran, jumped into the river to save them.

Rajesh could pull out his son in time, but failed to save himself and Aron, police said.

The incident happened in Indiranagar village in the Manoharpur police station area.

Police said they were investigating the incident.