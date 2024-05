Kochi, May 26 (PTI) A woman and a teenage girl drowned in Chalakudy river here in Ernakulam district on Sunday.

The incident occurred at nearby Puthenvelikkara when they had gone to take bath in the river.

According to police, they were part of a group that had come to attend the funeral of a relative.

A case was registered. PTI LGK ROH