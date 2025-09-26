2 drug peddlers arrested in J-K

Srinagar, Sep 26 (PTI) Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested in Shopian and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir, and a huge quantity of contraband substances was recovered from their possession, police said on Friday.

In the ongoing crackdown against the menace of drugs, the police in Kulgam, during checking at New Bypass Furrah Crossing, intercepted a suspicious vehicle, a spokesman said. He said 55.5 kilograms of poppy straw concealed in four bags was allegedly recovered on a thorough search of the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat, resident of Doonipora Bijbehara, Sangam Anantnag, was arrested on the spot, the spokesman said, adding the vehicle was also seized.

In Shopian, acting on a specific input, a police team intercepted a suspicious person identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar, a resident of Darbagh Wachi, the spokesman said. During search, 2.4 kg of charas sticks were allegedly recovered from his possession, the spokesman said.

Cases have been registered and investigations into both the cases have been taken up to trace the source of the contraband, identify its intended destination, and expose the wider nexus of drug traffickers involved in the illegal trade, the spokesman added.