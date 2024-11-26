2 drug peddlers held in Srinagar, contraband seized

Srinagar, Nov 26 (PTI) Two drug peddlers were arrested in Soura area here on Tuesday and contraband was recovered from their possessions, police said.

Advertisment

The alleged drug peddlers were arrested after police found Brown Sugar from their respective vehicles during naka checking in Soura area, a police spokesman said.

During the search of a car, 10 grams of 'brown sugar' drug (a variant of heroin) were recovered from the driver of the vehicle identified as Shabir Ahmed Mir, a resident of Bilal Colony Soura, he said.

The spokesman said 6 grams of brown sugar drug was recovered from the possession of a scooty rider, identified as Shah Murtaza Iqbal.

Advertisment

"Both accused persons were arrested and vehicles used in the commission of crime have also been seized. During questioning, it came to the fore that these accused individuals are chronic drug peddlers and have been actively involved in peddling illegal drugs among the youth of district Srinagar, especially the youth of Soura area," he added.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Soura and further investigation is going on. PTI MIJ NB NB