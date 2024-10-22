2 drug smugglers arrested in Gurugram; marijuana, cash, illicit liquor seized

Gurugram, Oct 22 (PTI) Two alleged drug smugglers have been arrested here and marijuana, illicit liquor, cash and jewellery seized from them, police said on Tuesday.

They said an FIR was registered in connection with this at the Sector 56 police station.

According to police, Kamleshwar alias Lambu and Ramre Devi, both from Bihar's Darbhanga, were arrested while they were supplying marijuana and illegal liquor in NKY Colony A-Block near Dhumaspur village.

Over 20 kilograms of marijuana, 59 bottles of illicit liquor, Rs 3.03 lakh cash and some jewellery were found in their possession and seized, police officials said.

Police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said six cases had previously been registered against Kamleshwar under the NDPS Act and the Excise Act and four against Ramre Devi in Gurugram.

Kumar said they were being questioned. PTI COR IJT IJT