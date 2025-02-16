2 drug smugglers arrested in UP's Sultanpur, smack worth Rs 25 lakh seized from them

Sultanpur (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) In a crackdown on drug trafficking, police on Sunday arrested two smugglers in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur and seized 252 grams of smack worth Rs 25 lakh from their possession, officials said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Abhishek Singh (20) and Ashok (40), both residents of Bansi village.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Kudwar Anupam Singh as part of a special drive against narcotics.

The police arrested the accused near a primary school in Bansi village, officials said, adding that 252 grams of smack, with an estimated international market value of around Rs 25 lakh, was seized from them.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 8/21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Kudwar Station House Officer Chandrabhan Verma said.

Both accused have been sent to judicial custody, police said.