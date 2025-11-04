2 elderly cancer patients jump to death in Gurugram in saperate incidents

Gurugram, Nov 4 (PTI) Two cancer patients, both in their 60s, allegedly committed suicide in two saperate incidents in Gurugram, police said on Tuesday.

The first incident took place in the Sector 56 area at around 6 am on Tuesday, they said.

According to police, Jyoti Wadhwa (62) had been suffering from cancer for several years and despite treatment had reached an advanced stage, causing her severe mental distress.

When the rest of the family was sleeping, Wadhwa, at around 5.45 am, left her bedroom and went to the terrace on the third floor and allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the terrace.

Family members rushed her to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared her dead, police said.

Family members said she couldn't sleep even after taking painkillers at night.

A police team reached the hospital and took the body into custody. A senior police officer said that statements are being recorded from all family members, including her husband, two sons, and daughter-in-law.

The police said the family was asleep at the time of the incident and were unaware of anything and CCTV confirms her going alone.

Wadhwa, a native of Delhi, had been living with her family in Sector 56 for several years.

"...it appears to be a case of suicide. The woman had been suffering from cancer for a long time and was under mental stress, " said Inspector Manoj Kumar, SHO of Sector 65 police station No suicide note has been found, but statements from the family confirm that she was deeply distressed. We handed over the body to kin after the postmortem while a probe is underway," he said.

In Sector 43, another cancer patient, identified as Anita (65), committed suicide by jumping from a building on Monday night.

At around 10:45 pm, the woman committed suicide by jumping from the eighth floor of the building. The family members rushed her to hospital in critical condition where doctors declared her dead, the police said.

According to the police, Anita, a native of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, was suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi. She lived with her family in a rented flat in Sector 43 area in Gurugram.

"The woman committed suicide due to distress caused by blood cancer. Nothing suspicious has been discovered and no suicide note was found. We handed over the body to kin after the postmortem today. The case is being thoroughly investigated," said ASI Karan Singh, the investigating officer.

Sushant Lok Police handed over the body to kin after the postmortem and are investigating the matter, the police added. PTI COR NB NB