2 elderly pilgrims killed during Radha Ashtami celebrations in Mathura's Barsana

Mathura (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) Two elderly pilgrims, including a woman, were killed in two separate incidents due to a heavy influx of devotees during Radha Ashtami celebrations in Barsana area on Saturday, police said.

The condition of many devotees deteriorated apparently due to the overcrowding since Friday night, they said, adding that some unwell pilgrims were also taken to a hospital and discharged later.

At around 7.30 am on Saturday, 65-year-old Shobha from Bareilly was brought to the Barsana Community Health Center in critical condition where she was declared dead, said police spokesperson Inspector Chhotalal.

The health centre in-charge Dr Manoj Vashishtha said Shobha was suffering from diabetes and her sugar level had shot up due to which she died.

However, the woman’s family alleged that her condition worsened due to breathlessness caused by overcrowding.

They also alleged that Shobha started feeling unwell, they tried to take her to a hospital immediately, but due to the rush of devotees and road blockades, they could not get her to the hospital on time.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Ajay Verma said that since the family members did not want the post-mortem of the deceased to be done, the body was handed over to them as per their wish.

In another incident, the body of Rajmani Mishra (75), a resident of Allahabad’s Mirganj, was found some distance from the tourist facility centre near Sudama Chowk.

He was also taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, citing a heart attack as the cause of the death, the spokesperson said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

On Friday evening, Surendra from Haryana, Manju and another woman from Mirzapur fainted near the stairs of the temple where the devotees had gathered during Radha Ashtmi celebrations, he said.

The policemen immediately took them to the medical camp and the women were discharged after receiving first aid, the spokesperson said. PTI COR CDN NB