2 elderly women from Bengal among those dead in Maha Kumbh stampede

Kolkata, Jan 30 (PTI) Two elderly women from West Bengal were among those who died in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, their family members said on Thursday.

Basanti Poddar of Golf Green in Kolkata succumbed to injuries suffered during the rush for taking a holy dip at the mega religious gathering on the occasion of ‘Mauni Amavasya’ on Wednesday, her son said.

Poddar’s son said he was in Prayagraj and arrangements were being made to bring her mother’s body to her native place in Bengal.

Urmila Bhuniya of Salboni in Paschim Medinipur district also died in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday, a family member said.

At least 30 pilgrims died and 60 others were injured in the pre-dawn stampede in the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh, as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on ‘Mauni Amavasya’.

The Maha Kumbh kicked off on January 13 and will continue till February 26. PTI AMR RBT