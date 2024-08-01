2 electrocuted in separate incidents in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy got electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire in southwest Delhi’s Bindapur area, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the boy was returning home from tuition. A PCR call regarding this was received at 7.30 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Kumar Singh said.

Police recovered two plastic pipes containing disconnected electric cables emerging from the ground. The cables were tied to a wall near DDA flats in the area, he said.

The boy was rushed to Indira Gandhi Hospital where doctors declared him dead, the DCP said.

An FIR under section 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered after the boy’s father filed a complaint in the matter, he said.

In another incident, Prabhat (28) was also electrocuted at his home in southeast Delhi's Mithapur area, police said.

According to a police officer, Prabhat went to the terrace of his house while it was raining on Wednesday where he might have come in contact with a wire connected to the water tank alarm system.

However, since there are no eye witnesses, the exact cause of electrocution could not be ascertained immediately, the officer added. PTI BM OZ NB