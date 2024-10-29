2 empty train coaches derail during shunting in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh: Two empty train coaches derailed during a shunting operation near the Maa Belha Devi Dham railway junction here on Tuesday morning, officials said.

They said the Jail Road crossing gate near the station remained blocked for about six hours due to this, causing inconvenience to the people.

Station Superintendent Shamim Ahmed said a 12-coach train was being put on shunting around 5:30 am when two of its coaches derailed.

He said train movement continued on the adjacent track, while the crossing remained closed for about six hours.

The coaches were brought back on track around 11:15 am and the crossing was opened, the superintendent added.