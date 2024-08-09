2 empty wagons of freight train derails at coal siding near Aligarh

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Two empty wagons of a freight train derailed at a coal siding near Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, the third such incident in the country on Friday.

Train operations were not affected as the derailment, which occurred around 2 pm, happened on a side-line, North Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Shashi Kant Tripathi said.

"The freight train was returning after unloading coal at the Harduaganj thermal power station and was at a slow speed when its two empty wagons derailed. The derailment site is near Aligarh and it comes under the Prayagraj rail division," he said.

Tripathi said, "Side-lines originate from the main railway line for freight trains to travel to thermal power stations for unloading of coal. They are called railway sidings. Since there is no obstruction on the mainline, the incident has had no impact on passenger train movement." He said an accident relief train was sent to the site of derailment.

During the day, five tank wagons derailed in the Katihar rail division and 17 wagons of another freight train in the Hubballi division. These caused cancellation of passenger trains.