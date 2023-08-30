2 ex-army personnel among 3 held for impersonating Punjab vigilance officials

Ludhiana, Aug 30 (PTI) The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) Wednesday arrested three people including two ex-army personnel for allegedly impersonating vigilance officials and extorting Rs 25 lakh from a person, the agency said. The arrested persons were identified as Manjeet Singh, a resident of Bhaini Salu village (Ludhiana); Paramjeet Singh of Mehlon (Ludhiana) village; and Parminder Singh, a resident of Akash Colony (Hoshiarpur).

Manjeet and Parminder are ex-army personnel while Paramjeet is incharge of World Human Rights Corporation of Punjab.

An official spokesperson for the bureau said Palwinder Singh, a resident of Bhaini Salu village, had lodged a complaint that he had sold 18 acres of ancestral land a few months ago.

Thereafter, he received a government notice regarding selling a panchayat land, following which, three unknown persons came to his house on August 12 and introduced themselves as officials from vigilance department, Chandigarh.

The complainant alleged told him an inquiry is pending at the Chandigarh office and a case will be registered against him, and demanded Rs 50 lakh to sort out the matter saying.

Afraid, the complainant agreed to pay Rs 25 lakh and the accused persons convinced him to sign two cheques -- of Rs 15 lakh and 10 lakh -- with a guarantee to return them once receiving the amount of Rs 25 lakh in cash.

The complainant said he has been receiving threat calls regarding the registration of a criminal case against him in case he failed to give Rs 25 lakh cash.