Bengaluru, Oct 11 (PTI) Former BJP MLAs M P Kumaraswamy and Ramappa Lamani met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his official residence, Cauvery, here on Wednesday and expressed their wish to join the Congress.

The development comes in the backdrop of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Poornima Srinivas announcing her wish to join the Congress on October 20. PTI GMS RC