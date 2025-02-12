2 factories gutted in fire in Indore; no casualty reported

Indore, Feb 12 (PTI) Two factories were destroyed in a fire at an industrial area in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Wednesday, an official said.

There was so far no report of any casualty, he said.

The blaze erupted in a factory engaged in ink and printing related work at the industrial area in Tigria Badshah locality and the flames soon spread to another unit nearby, fire department's sub-inspector Roopchand Pandit told PTI.

Thick black smoke was seen emanating from the two factories.

The official said that during the incident, the tin walls of both the factories collapsed, which were removed with the help of machines and the blaze was brought under control.

"There is so far no information of any casualty in the fire," the official said.

The cause of the blaze and the damage suffered by the two units were yet to be ascertained, he said.

No employee was present in the two factories at the time of the incident, eyewitness Vishal Tomar said. PTI HWP ADU GK