2 farmers dead as speeding courier van collides with tractor-trolley in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Jun 23 (PTI) Two farmers died on Sunday and as many were injured when a courier van collided with their tractor-trolley here, police said.

Circle Officer Nilesh Mishra said the farmers were headed for the Devchara market on their tractor-trolley loaded with chilli when the accident occurred outside Bhamora police station.

He said Rajveer (52) and Shishpal (65) fell from the tractor-trolley after the collision and were run over by the courier van. They died on the spot.

Chaman Maurya and Jahoor Ahmed were severely injured and hospitalised, the police officer said.

The driver of the courier van fled the spot, leaving his vehicle behind, police said, adding that efforts are on to nab him. PTI COR NAV IJT