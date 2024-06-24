2 feared drowned in Saryu river in UP

Deoria (UP), Jun 24 (PTI) Two men are feared drowned in the Saryu river near the under-construction Mohan Setu in the Barhaj area of the district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the afternoon when Vivek Prasad, 18, and Awadhesh Prasad, 20, residents of Kolhua village in the district, were bathing in the river.

According to the police, the duo had gone to Barhaj for some work with their friends and decided to take a dip in the river.

Vivek and Awadhesh went into deep water and were swept away by the strong current.

Circle Officer Aditya Kumar Gautam said a rescue operation is underway. So far, no trace of the duo has been found, he said.