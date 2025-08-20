2 firemen, home guard injured as tanker catches fire after overturning in UP's Mathura

Mathura (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) A tanker filled with flammable chemicals overturned and caught fire in Mathura on Wednesday, leaving two fire department staff and a home guard injured, police said.

The tanker travelling from Raya towards the Mathura refinery overturned around 4.30 am, triggering a massive blaze near Manoharpur village, SP (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat said.

The driver of the tanker is absconding and efforts are on to trace him, he added.

A police which reached the spot cordoned off the area, the officer said.

Two fire department staff, including a second officer and a lead fireman, along with a home guard, sustained burn injuries while responding to the incident, the SP said, adding that they were out of danger following treatment.

"Six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. Two foam tenders were brought in from the nearby Mathura refinery to assist in dousing the chemical fire," the SP said.

It took the firefighters approximately three-and-a-half hours to bring the fire under control, the officer added.