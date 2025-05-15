2 flights diverted from Goa's Dabolim airport as runway lights develop technical glitch

Panaji, May 15 (PTI) A technical glitch in the runway lights forced the authorities to divert two IndiGo flights from the Dabolim International Airport in Goa to another facility at Mopa in the state on Thursday, an official said.

The incident occurred late evening, he said.

"Two flights of IndiGo Airlines, which were scheduled to land here, were diverted to the Manohar International Airport at Mopa in North Goa after runway lights developed a technical glitch," Director of the Dabolim Airport, George Varughese, told PTI.

The technical fault was fixed immediately and other flights landed at the Dabolim airport as per their schedule, he said.

Sources at the Dabolim airport said the IndiGo flights from Chennai to Goa and Delhi to Goa were diverted to the Mopa facility at around 8.30 pm.

The two airports are located 54 kilometres away from each other. PTI RPS NP