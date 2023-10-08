2 foreign nationals declared proclaimed offenders nabbed from Goa

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Two foreign nationals, including a woman, who were declared proclaimed offenders for their alleged involvement in human trafficking, have been arrested by the Delhi Police, officials said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The accused -- Aziza Tanrykulyyeva (36) from Turkmenistan and Sherget Afghan (25) from Afghanistan -- were arrested from North Goa by a team from the Mayur Vihar police station, an official said.

Both the accused were declared proclaimed offenders by various district courts of Delhi in cases of human trafficking and those lodged under the Foreigners Act, he added.

The police official said the accused used to bring women from CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries into India illegally for the purpose of forced prostitution and were operating a large-scale international crime syndicate as its kingpins. PTI ALK SLB RC