2 foreign nationals held for smuggling cocaine worth Rs 33 crore at Delhi airport: Customs

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Two foreign nationals have been arrested for smuggling into the country cocaine worth Rs 33 crore at the international airport here, the customs department said on Monday.

The accused men, a Brazilian and a South African, were arrested in separate cases, it said.

Giving details of the first case, the customs official said a Brazilian national was intercepted after his arrival from Guarulhos (Brazil) via Paris on December 11.

"Upon questioning, the passenger admitted that the had ingested some capsules containing some narcotic substances," said a statement issued by the customs.

The passenger was then taken to Safdarjung hospital for further suitable procedure to extract the secreted goods.

"The entire ejection procedure lasted over several days during which customs staff maintained round the clock vigil. Total 127 capsules (were) recovered from the passenger which in turn yielded net weight 1383 grams of white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine. The value of the said substance is Rs 21 crore approximate," it said.

The passenger was arrested and the narcotic was seized.

In another case, a South African national was intercepted after his arrival from Ethiopia's Addis Ababa on December 7.

Upon questioning, this passenger also admitted to have ingested some capsules containing narcotic substances, another statement by the customs said.

The passenger was also taken to Safdarjung hospital where 67 capsules were recovered from him during the ejection process that lasted over several days.

Around 799 grams of white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine was recovered from them, it said, adding that the value of the said substance is Rs 12 crore approximate.

The passenger was arrested and the narcotic has been seized. PTI AKV NB NB