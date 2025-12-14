2 foreigners detained in Bikaner for carrying wildlife article

Jaipur, Dec 14 (PTI) Two foreign nationals were detained at Nal Civil Airport in Bikaner after a suspicious wildlife article was recovered from their possession, officials said on Sunday.

The article, suspected to contain deer bones, was recovered from tourists, a man and his wife, who had come to India from France.

They were travelling from Bikaner to Delhi when the suspicious article was detected during security checks at the airport.

On receiving information, forest department officials reached the spot and detained the couple and seized the suspected wildlife article.

Bikaner DFO Venkatesh said the suspicious wildlife article was examined at the veterinary laboratory in the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences.

The DFO said the preliminary examination indicated the possibility that the article contains parts of an animal and added that the samples have been sent to Dehradun for confirmation of species.

Further action will be decided based on the report, the official said.

During questioning, it was revealed that they purchased the article at an exhibition in Nagaland.

At present, both foreign nationals are detained. The embassy has been informed, the official said. PTI SDA AMJ AMJ