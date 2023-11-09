2 forest guards injured in leopard attack in Assam's Jorhat

Jorhat, Nov 9 (PTI) Two forest guards were injured in an attack by a leopard in Assam's Jorhat district on Thursday, an official said.

The forest guards were chasing away the leopard, which had been on the prowl in the Mariani area for the last one month, when they were attacked and injured critically.

The injured guards were identified as Punyo Khaklari and Prasanta Gogoi.

Khaklari was admitted to the Mariani Railway Hospital while Gogoi was shifted to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital as his condition was critical, the official said.

The forest and the police personnel tried to trap and capture the leopard but it escaped to the nearby jungles, he added.