2 fraudsters booked for land fraud in JK

Srinagar, Aug 29 (PTI) The Crime Branch Kashmir on Friday registered two separate land fraud cases against two alleged fraudsters, an official said.

The Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir) has registered cases against Riyaz Ahmad Bhat, resident of Nowgam here, and Shabir Ahmad Wani, resident of Lasjan area of the city, for deceitful property sales, cheating, forging revenue documents and criminal breach of trust, a Crime Branch spokesperson said.

He said one case has been registered upon a complaint submitted by a woman who alleged that Bhat sold her a piece of land measuring one kannal and five Marlas situated at Moza, Balhama, against a payment of Rs 25 lakhs.

However, no land was provided to her, and instead, the said land has been sold to some other person. The cheques issued by the accused as repayment were dishonoured, the spokesman said.

The second case has been registered upon a complaint received from an individual who alleged that Bhat and Wani sold the complainant a patch of land measuring one kanal and 10 Marlas situated at Balhama, Patha Chowk here, against a payment of Rs 73 lakhs for which a sale deed was also registered, the spokesperson said.

However, the accused individuals, in connivance with Revenue Department officials, fabricated records and sold the said land to some other person, thus grabbed an amount of Rs 73 lakhs, he added.

The spokesperson said Bhat and Wani have been arrested earlier, too, for similar offences.

A probe into both cases has been launched, the spokesperson said, adding that any involvement of officials of third parties will be investigated, and further action would follow based on the outcome of the investigation, the spokesman added.