2 fresh Covid cases detected in Gurugram district; active cases rise to 4

Gurugram, Dec 23 (PTI) The number of active Covid cases in Gurugram district reached four after two more instances of the infection was detected, the health department said on Saturday.

District Surveillance Officer Dr Jai Prakash Rajliwal said a 36-year-old man who had returned from Indonesia got tested for Covid due to sore throat, cold and cough and was found infected.

Apart from this, a 32-year-old woman was also found Covid infected but the health department did not find any travel history of the woman, he added.

On the other hand, the health department collected samples from 102 people on Saturday and sent those for testing, officials said.

An official of the health department said that between December 18 and 23, the Health Department collected samples of more than 200 people for testing. Of them, three women and one man were found infected. As the patients have mild symptoms of Covid, all have been kept in home isolation, the official said. PTI COR NSD NSD