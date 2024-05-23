2 friends die of electrocution at dinner party in Indore

Indore, May 23 (PTI) Two friends died after coming in contact with a high-tension wire while another person suffered injuries due to an electric shock during a dinner party at a house in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place late Wednesday night at the rented house in a multi-storey building in Silicon City under Rau police station area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vinod Kumar Meena said.

The two friends died as they came in contact with the high-tension power line while standing in a balcony of the building, Rau police station in-charge Rajpal Singh Rathore said.

Another person, who was making rotis inside the house, saw the duo stuck to the wire. As he tried to move them away with the help of a wooden piece, he also got an electric shock and suffered minor injuries, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Divyansh Kanungo (21) and Neeraj Patel (26), Meena said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and a detailed investigation was on into the incident, Rathore said. PTI HWP MAS GK