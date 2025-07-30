2 from Bihar held with brown sugar worth Rs 1 cr at West Bengal station

Kolkata, Jul 30 (PTI) Two persons from Bihar were arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 1.01 crore at the Malda Town railway station in West Bengal, officials said on Wednesday.

On-duty RPF personnel observed two suspicious men near the foot-overbridge of the station on Monday night.

On searching them, the RPF recovered two packets containing 203 gram of brown sugar, officials said.

The accused were identified as Riham Reza (18) and Md Talib Reza (27), both residents of Bihar.

A case was lodged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the accused were handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP). PTI COR dc SOM